Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $51.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.14 million and the highest is $53.77 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 684,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,738. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

