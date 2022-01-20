Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.63

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.63 ($33.67) and traded as high as €32.39 ($36.81). Accor shares last traded at €32.20 ($36.59), with a volume of 470,562 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.63.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.