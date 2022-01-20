First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.57. First Capital shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 1,876 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.03.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $299,426. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth $364,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Capital by 64.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

