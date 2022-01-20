Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,435. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

