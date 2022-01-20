Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE GATO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 965,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,141. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATO. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

