Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. Merus Labs International shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 21,975 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65.

About Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL)

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.