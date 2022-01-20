RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.68

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €32.68 ($37.14) and traded as high as €36.68 ($41.68). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €36.58 ($41.57), with a volume of 1,591,972 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.71.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

