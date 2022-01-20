Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.42). Renold shares last traded at GBX 30.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 954,353 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNO shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renold from GBX 32 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Renold from GBX 32 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

