FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 539,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $425.60. 292,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

