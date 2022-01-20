$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

BSX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 9,475,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,552. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

