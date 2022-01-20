Ceres Price Up 7.7% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $131.03 or 0.00320605 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $648,943.04 and approximately $4,126.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,453 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

