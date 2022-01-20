Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Drops By 22.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,299 shares of company stock worth $728,257,729 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.27. 2,737,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

