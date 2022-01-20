$308.76 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $308.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

