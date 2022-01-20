$291.80 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $291.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 57,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.03.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

