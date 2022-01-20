Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 68,606 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Luby’s by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.