Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 68,606 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Luby’s by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.
