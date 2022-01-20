Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.20

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $17.40. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

