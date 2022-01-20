Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading Down 1.6%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 132,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 225,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 113.60, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

