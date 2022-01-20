Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.80

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.80 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.27). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 734,599 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.80) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

