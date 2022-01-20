Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ORTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 948,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,625. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.