Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

PLYA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 3,754,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,282. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $70,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

