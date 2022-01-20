The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. 4,609,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,637. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.