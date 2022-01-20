Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $221.66. 177,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,519. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average is $275.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 89,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

