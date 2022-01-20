Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Adam Lee Soroca Sells 5,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 1,723,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,924. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 675.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

