Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,351. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.