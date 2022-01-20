ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

