Mina Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.85 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00008192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $21.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 354,856,773 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.