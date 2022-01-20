G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Trading Down 0.3%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 87,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend II stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of G Squared Ascend II as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

