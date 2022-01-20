accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading Up 0.3%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

About accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

