$340.58 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $340.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.11 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 986,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,378. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

