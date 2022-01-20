CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8,580.00 and last traded at $8,550.00. Approximately 68 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8,490.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,228.64.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

