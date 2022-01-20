Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Drops By 31.3%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth $163,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 104,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,509. The stock has a market cap of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

