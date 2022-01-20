$5.22 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the highest is $7.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $7.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $23.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $25.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $24.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 571.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $588.16. 1,530,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.08. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

