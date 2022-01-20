Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $165,133.28 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 41,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 249,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,739. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

