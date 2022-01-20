Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

California Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 925,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

