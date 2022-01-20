Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

