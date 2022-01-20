PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

