Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $887,165.10 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,854.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.50 and its 200-day moving average is $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

