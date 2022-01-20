BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 67,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

