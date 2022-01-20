Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth $61,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proterra stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 2,736,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,254. Proterra has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

