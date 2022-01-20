Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Calix has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Calix by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

