Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 28,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 55,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

