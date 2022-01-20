Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Down 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 7,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 70.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 595,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 61.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 16.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,864 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

