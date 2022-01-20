Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Down 5.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

