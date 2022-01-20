Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) were down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.