Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 17,067,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,794,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

