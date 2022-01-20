Olyseum 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,686.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 14% against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $13,686.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,515,396 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.