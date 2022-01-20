$410.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $410.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 384,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,553. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $21,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

