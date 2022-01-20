GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.94

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1603281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,376,959 shares of company stock worth $52,898,121 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $91,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

