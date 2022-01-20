Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.01

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 415908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.38.
In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
