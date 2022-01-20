Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

BKI traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 328,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

